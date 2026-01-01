Kumail Nanjiani shuts down plastic surgery rumours

Kumail Nanjiani has shut down speculation suggesting he has undergone plastic surgery on his face.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard on Monday, the Eternals actor rejected the rumour that he recently got a jaw implant.

"People think I got jaw implants or something. I have not. I have gotten no work done," he told host Dax amid a discussion about how their jaw lines have changed in the years since they have bulked up in the gym. "Body fat goes down. I think that just changes the shape of your face."

However, Kumail confirmed that he has had Botox injected into his jaw muscles in the past to help with clenching and tooth grinding.

The Silicon Valley star once tried cosmetic injections on his forehead too.

"All I did was, I got Botox. And then they were like, 'While you're here, you want to do your forehead too?'" the 47-year-old recalled. "And I did it."

Yet, Kumail insisted the procedure wasn't for him and he would "never do it again".

"I could not move my eyebrows. And I have very expressive eyebrows. And I had a job starting. I was going to act in something two months from then. And I was just terrified," he remembered. "What if I can't do it? Because what happens is, if you've got to make the faces, you stop feeling those things as well."

Elsewhere in the chat, the Fallout star noted that he has also had microneedling on his face.

"I'm not a f**king monster," the comedy star joked, adding: "But I want to make this clear: I don't have jaw implants."

Kumail is currently promoting his stand-up comedy special Night Thoughts, which is now streaming via Hulu.