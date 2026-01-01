Matt Damon reflects on supporting Ben Affleck through personal struggles: 'There for it all'

Matt Damon has opened up about being "there" for Ben Affleck amid his personal struggles.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, the host brought up the period when Ben was "drinking too much" and going through divorces.

Howard went on to ask Matt, "Could you go to Ben and say, 'I'm here to help you?'"

In response, The Bourne Identity actor stated, "Oh, yeah, our relationship isn't affected by what people are saying... I was there for all of it."

Reflecting on the comment, Ben thanked his longtime friend for his ongoing support.

"That means a lot to me," he smiled. "That's sort of what a real friend is."

Ben has had two high-profile divorces. The actor-director was married to Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, from 2005 until their split was finalised in 2018.

Ben was also married to Jennifer Lopez from July 2022 until their divorce was finalised in February 2025.

The Argo star has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in the past and has been sober since 2019.

Matt, 55, and Ben rose to fame after making the 1997 film Good Will Hunting, for which they won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Accordingly, the 53-year-old noted that male friendship was one of the themes of the movie.

"Especially as a young guy, the really intense love relationships you have with other young men who you're really loyal to and really close to and who you grew up with, and a lot of times those relationships are lifelong," he mused. "I think as young men at least, we were much more... we understood better how important these pure friendships were, and what they meant to us and how they kind of define your identity as early as high school."

Elsewhere in the chat, Ben credited his bond with Matt for helping him to stay "sane" in Hollywood.

"Getting famous and successful kind of together, (we had) somebody to turn to and go 'Is this f**king nuts, or what?'" the actor explained. "Or to say, 'What are you doing, man?'"

Matt and Ben are currently promoting their new movie, The Rip.

The action-thriller is scheduled to drop via Netflix on Friday.