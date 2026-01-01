Jennifer Lawrence identifies as 'stay-at-home' mum despite Hollywood career

Jennifer Lawrence considers herself to be a "stay-at-home" mum despite her busy Hollywood career.

During an interview for the SmartLess podcast on Monday, the Oscar-winning actress explained that she tries to work only three months a year so she can spend the rest of the time at home with her family.

Jennifer shares two young sons, Cy, three, and Louie, 10 months, with husband Cooke Maroney.

"That's me. I identify as a stay-at-home mom. But I am obviously working," she said. "I'm not used to being busy like this. I normally have a busy like three months while I'm filming, but even in that sense, it's calm because there is nothing else to do. I just go to work, I do that, I come home, I sleep, and then I do it again. And then, like, two weeks while you promote - it is hectic."

Co-host Jason Bateman exclaimed that he "loves not doing anything" and going to bed early - to which Jennifer totally agreed.

"Oh. I'm in bed. Kindle is lit until like 9:15. And then I don't even have, like, Kindle light on normally by 9:15," the 35-year-old continued, recalling how she recently declined an invitation to a party that began at 9pm. "You can't be hungover with a nine-month-old. Even a three-year-old is just not an option."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jennifer made rare comments about her art gallery director husband Cooke, whom she wed in 2019.

"I married somebody who is the opposite of me. He is so organised. He's an anchor," she smiled. "Everything is ordered. I have to keep the closet doors closed, and I have my little jobs that I work really hard to do... But we've learned, to keep our marriage alive, I have a 15-minute wiggle room."

Most recently, Jennifer featured in the psychological drama, Die My Love, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe.