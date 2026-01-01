Melissa Gilbert stands by Timothy Busfield as he surrenders to police

Melissa Gilbert is standing by her husband, Timothy Busfield, after he surrendered to police amid allegations of child sexual abuse.

Gilbert's rep issued a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, citing that "Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time.

"During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment."

The outlet confirmed that Busfield had surrendered to police in New Mexico after a child actor alleged that he had touched him inappropriately.

Busfield is facing two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.

"I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys," Busfield said in a video obtained by TMZ.

"I'm going to fight it. I'm going to fight it with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies."

Busfield's attorney, Larry Stein, added that his client wanted to turn himself in "because he wants to clear his name and reputation".

"He didn't do anything wrong," Stein told NBC News. "These accusations are false, as the investigator from the independent law firm found."

A warrant for Busfield's arrest was issued by authorities in New Mexico on Friday last week after allegations from the child actor.

The alleged incidents occurred on the set of the series The Cleaning Lady between 2022 and 2024. His accuser was an actor on the show, alongside his twin brother.