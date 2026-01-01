Kiefer Sutherland arrested over alleged spat with rideshare driver

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested early on 12 January and later bailed following a physical altercation with a ride-share driver in Los Angeles, police have revealed.

The Designated Survivor star actor is accused of assaulting the driver after entering the vehicle in the Hollywood area soon after midnight on 12 January, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to US news organisation USA Today on Tuesday.

The 24 alum allegedly made criminal threats toward the victim, although no one sustained injuries that required medical treatment, police detailed.

Sutherland was later released on $50,000 (£37,000) bail at around 11:30 am on 12 January, according to jail records.

His first court hearing has been scheduled for 2 February at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

Sutherland rose to fame in the late 1980s with roles in a string of hit films, including Stand By Me and The Lost Boys.

He is the sun of the late Golden Globe winner Donald Sutherland, who passed away in December 2025.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."