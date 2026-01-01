Independent historical drama "Ashes of Her Burnt Potential" announces cast and London filming

An evocative new voice is set to emerge in independent cinema as the historical dramaofficially confirms its principal cast. The production is preparing for an extensive six-month filming schedule across London, bringing a raw and unflinching look at 19th-century societal constraints to the screen.The film explores the harrowing challenges faced by women in a patriarchal society designed to silence them. The narrative follows the journey of Ivy Barrot, a young woman trapped by the rigid expectations of her era. Tracing her evolution from a silent, repressed child to a woman with the soul of a fighter, the story asks a timeless question: can she truly achieve freedom and reclaim her stolen potential?The project is the debut feature from director and writer Asya Radko. Known as the founder of the influential media platform Drive Music Media, Asya has spent years covering the inner workings of the film industry. With this project, she makes the leap to the screen in a dual role, also starring as the lead character, Ivy Barrot. Her unique perspective as an industry commentator turned filmmaker promises a production rooted in a deep love for the craft.Joining Asya in the principal cast is Hugo Nicolau, is a Portuguese actor with a burgeoning reputation for psychological depth and precision. Nicolau brings a wealth of experience from large-scale international projects, including Avenue to Nowhere directed by Jacob Migicovsky,, and the Johnny Depp-directed— Three Days on the Wing of Madness.Known for his restrained and meticulous performances, Nicolau's background in photography often informs his work, lending a specific sensitivity to atmosphere and visual storytelling. His involvement signals the project’s commitment to high-calibre, character-driven narrative.In her debut performance, Tiana Athena brings a vibrant energy to the role—a character she has been eager to portray.As an independent production, Ashes of Her Burnt Potential is placing a heavy emphasis on historical accuracy and atmospheric world-building. By filming in London over the next half-year, the production aims to capture the authentic, gritty textures of the 19th century to mirror the internal struggle of its protagonist.Asya Radko as Ivy Barrot (Adult version)Hugo Nicolau as Lord BannetTiana Athena as Berlie Louisa BannetZlata Khmil as the child version of Ivy BarrotJohn Plas as Father of Ivy, Lord BarrotSolomiya Mostiuk as Mother of IvyCinematographers: Valeria Meleshko (Melaria Production), Danylo Skorobohach, Nikita KosynovClothing Designer: April Kaznacheieva BhatiaHair Stylist: Svitlana LeonenkoAssistant Director: Anastasia LashchenkoAsya Radko (Photo credit: Brigitta Gerus)Hugo Nicolau (Photo credit: Leonel de Castro)Tiana Athena. First look of Berlie Louisa Bannet (Photo credit: Max Black)