Leonardo DiCaprio gives sweet shout-out to his mother during National Board of Review speech

Leonardo DiCaprio gave a sweet shout-out to his mother as he accepted a prize at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday night.

The Oscar-winning actor took to the stage at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City to accept the Best Actor award for his performance in One Battle After Another.

He received a round of applause when he gave a sweet shout-out to his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, whom he brought as his date to the awards show.

"She believed in me long before there was absolutely any reason to. Driving me to auditions every single day after school and supporting the dream that started in a movie theatre," he said, according to a video posted by Deadline. "For where I come from, this moment only exists because of you."

Earlier in his speech, the Titanic actor recalled going to the cinema for the first time with his father when he was four years old to see the original 1933 King Kong.

"At some point, each of us sat in a movie theatre, the lights went down, something on that screen rearranged how we saw the world and ourselves. As an adult, I came to understand that cinema is our most definitive art form, this collaborative, communal (experience) uniquely capable of expressing the human condition and what it means to be human," he shared. "Very few filmmakers consistently live up to that ideal. For me, Mr. Paul Thomas Anderson is one of them."

Anderson took to the stage during the ceremony to collect prizes for Best Director and Best Film for One Battle After Another, while DiCaprio's co-stars Benicio del Toro and Chase Infiniti accepted awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Breakthrough Performance.

Other previously announced winners included Rose Byrne (Best Actress), Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Best Supporting Actress), Eva Victor (Best Directorial Debut) and Ryan Coogler (Best Original Screenplay).