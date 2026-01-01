Teyana Taylor received flowers from Beyoncé after Golden Globes win

Teyana Taylor received flowers from her early collaborator Beyoncé after she won her first Golden Globe on Sunday.

The One Battle After Another actress, who was tapped to choreograph the video for Beyoncé's Ring the Alarm when she was only 15, told Extra on Tuesday night that the music superstar never misses a chance to express her pride in her.

"It was just so sweet. Oh, my God. I just love her, you know? She's been supporting me since I was 15 years old. It's always been very, very consistent," the 35-year-old said. "I also love that she's watching me grow and you know, watching me blossom. I love making her proud. I love that she don't miss a chance to remind me of how proud she is of me. That means the world to me."

Teyana was well-known on the New York dance battle scene as a teenager and was hired by Beyoncé's team to teach the singer the "Chicken Noodle Soup" dance for the 2006 music video. However, Teyana ended up choreographing the whole promo, launching her career as a dancer and then singer.

During her five-year hiatus from the music industry, the star established herself as an actress, with roles in films like A Thousand and One, Coming 2 America and One Battle After Another, and the TV series All's Fair.

On Sunday, she cemented her acting credentials by winning the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for Paul Thomas Anderson's critically acclaimed film.

Teyana also told the outlet that her daughters Junie, 10, and Rue, five, watched her big moment in the lobby backstage at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

"They came down from the suite and I ran straight out and straight into their arms. Oh my God. It was amazing," she gushed. "You see, even when I got onstage, I was like, 'My babies.' Like, I knew they were watching and I was just so happy."

Teyana also stars alongside Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the crime thriller The Rip, which debuts on Netflix on Friday.