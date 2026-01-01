Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson to make Broadway debuts in The Fear of 13

Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson are set to make their Broadway debuts in the play, The Fear of 13.

On Tuesday, producers announced that the two-time Academy Award winner has signed on to once again portray Nick Yarris, who spent more than two decades on death row for a murder he insisted he did not commit, in the upcoming production.

A stage play of the same name, featuring Brody in the lead role, was first produced in London in late 2024. The 52-year-old was nominated for Best Actor for his performance at the 2025 Laurence Olivier Awards.

In addition, Thompson will play a prison volunteer named Jackie, who listens as Nick recounts the story of his life.

"As Nick and Jackie's conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self-determination," a summary reads. "By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection."

The Fear of 13, written by Lindsey Ferrentino, will be directed by David Cromer. It is based on the 2015 documentary made by David Sington.

In addition, producers confirmed they have partnered with the Innocence Project, whose mission is to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions, and "create fair, compassionate, and equitable systems of justice for everyone".

Previews begin on 19 March 2026, with opening night set for 15 April at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

General tickets will go on sale on 23 January.