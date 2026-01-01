Chase Infiniti and Miles Caton lead 2026 BAFTA Rising Star nominees

Chase Infiniti and Miles Caton have been nominated for the Rising Star Award at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards.

The American actors, who have received acclaim for their breakout performances in One Battle After Another and Sinners, are up for the annual ceremony's only category voted for by the public.

They have been nominated alongside British actors Robert Aramayo, Archie Madekwe and Posy Sterling.

Aramayo, best known for his roles in Game of Thrones and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has been garnering awards attention this season for his lead performance in I Swear, in which he plays a Tourette syndrome campaigner.

Madekwe is best known for films such as Saltburn, Gran Turismo, Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid, and was most recently seen in the psychological thriller Lurker.

Meanwhile, Sterling recently won the British Independent Film Award for Breakthrough Performance for her work in the British drama Lollipop.

Last year's winner was David Jonsson, who recently appeared in films such as Alien: Romulus, The Long Walk and Rye Lane.

He followed in the footsteps of notable winners including Kristen Stewart, Tom Hardy, James McAvoy, John Boyega, Letitia Wright, and Tom Holland.

Voting is now open and will close on 12 February. The award will be presented during the ceremony, which will be hosted by Alan Cumming at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 22 February.

The full nominations will be announced on Tuesday 27 January.