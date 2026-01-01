Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey tease West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey have teased a West End revival of Sunday in the Park With George.

The Wicked co-stars appear to have confirmed they are set to reunite for a London revival of the musical, which was created by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine and debuted on Broadway in 1984.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ariana and Jonathan shared a joint post featuring a photo of themselves seated in chairs in front of the iconic Georges Seurat painting on which the production is based. The caption featured lyrics from the musical.

Rumours of a revival have been circulating since December, with reports claiming it will be staged at London's Barbican Theatre in 2027, with Tony and Olivier Award winner Marianne Elliott directing.

Ariana and Jonathan previously worked together on the film adaptation of Wicked and its sequel, Wicked: For Good, which was released in November. Ariana, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role last year, played Glinda, while Jonathan starred as Prince Fiyero.

The post comes shortly after Ariana revealed she was keen to return to the stage more than 15 years after making her Broadway debut in 13 in 2008.

"I love theater so much," she said during a conversation with Nicole Kidman for Interview Magazine published in November, "and I actually did a Broadway show when I was 13 years old. I was a chorus girl."

Ariana described the early stage experience as "incredible" training for her career.

"It's so beautiful and so challenging," she shared. "I feel like that's where I developed stamina. But I would love to be onstage again."