Zoe Saldaña reacts to becoming the highest-grossing actor of all time

Zoe Saldaña has spoken out after becoming the highest-grossing actor of all time.

The actress, who is best known for her roles in major franchises including Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek, has overtaken Scarlett Johansson to become the highest-grossing star at the box office.

Breaking her silence on Instagram on Tuesday night, Zoe paid tribute to the franchises she has been part of and the collaborators who helped her reach the milestone.

"I just want to express my sincerest gratitude for the extraordinary journey that has led me to become the highest-grossing film actor of all time today," she said in a video. "An achievement made possible entirely by the incredible franchises and the collaborators that I have been fortunate enough to be a part of."

She went on to thank the directors she has worked with, naming Star Trek director J.J. Abrams, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

"To every director who placed their trust in me, thank you," she stated.

Zoe also gave special praise to Avatar director James Cameron.

"And most importantly, thank you James Cameron for believing my potential for seeing something in me that I have not always seen in myself, and for challenging me to always rise to the occasion," she told the camera. "Your faith, your guidance and your vision, they shape not only these films but me as an artist."

The Emilia Pérez star concluded by thanking her fans, describing their support as the driving force behind her success.

"None of this exists without you showing up time and time again with open hearts and enthusiasm," she shared. "This accomplishment belongs to all of us and I'm deeply grateful and profoundly humbled. And may the next record breaker be another woman."

Zoe received congratulatory messages in the comments from the likes of Karen Gillan, Eva Mendes and Kerry Washington.