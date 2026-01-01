Chelsea Handler criticises Timothée Chalamet for boastful Marty Supreme press tour

Chelsea Handler has criticised Timothée Chalamet for bragging about his acting skills on the Marty Supreme press tour.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the comedian was asked if she felt Chalamet had been taking promotion for the sports comedy-drama "too seriously".

"It seemed so. He seemed pretty serious about winning and getting acknowledged for his great acting," she replied.

Handler noted that the Call Me By Your Name star is "a great actor", but she didn't appreciate his boastful tone on the press tour.

"It's hard to hear someone talk about how great they are at acting," she added.

In December, the 30-year-old embarked on a unique press tour to raise awareness for his movie. The stunts included wearing matching orange outfits to the premiere with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, appearing on the remix of rapper EsDeeKid's track 4 Raws, and standing on top of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Chalamet also bragged about his acting in the movie in one interview, calling it "some top-level s**t" and declaring that he didn't "want people to take it for granted".

Handler added that Leonardo DiCaprio would not say such a thing publicly, despite waiting a long time to win an award too.

"Leo wouldn't do that. Leo is a movie star. He wouldn't talk like that. That's new. I haven't heard any actor kind of talk like that," she stated.

Chalamet recently explained that he has been channelling his overconfident, braggy character during his interviews.

"This is in the spirit of Marty, and I feel like this is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren't really put out. It's a movie about the pursuit of a dream. I'm leaving it on the field," he told IndieWire. "Whether it's the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I'm trying to get this out in the biggest way possible."

This awards season, Chalamet has so far won a Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for his performance in Marty Supreme.