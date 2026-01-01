Chris Noth walks back dig at Sarah Jessica Parker

Chris Noth has addressed his viral comment about his Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

The actor stirred up some drama when he replied to a fan comment on an Instagram post that took a dig at his former co-star.

Parker was honoured with the Golden Globes' Carol Burnett Award on 6 January. Under Noth's post - a selfie from the gym with the caption "F**k new years - Let's go!" - a fan wrote, "You mean f**k SJP & her award right? lol."

Noth responded to that comment, writing, "Right."

Now, he's setting the record straight. In a Wednesday Instagram post, he wrote, "My off-the-cuff slightly sarcastic response to a comment on the internet seems to have caused a tempest in a teapot.

"It is not news. It is not worth all this discussion. It is a waste of time in a world where there are more important things to worry about."

Noth accompanied the statement with a flattering headshot of himself.

The dig at Parker, which the actor called "slightly sarcastic", comes four years after a scene Noth filmed for the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That..., was cut from the season 1 finale amid multiple allegations of sexual assault against him.

His character, Mr Big, had died in the show's premiere episode, but he was slated to make a return in a scene with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. At the time, TV Line reported that the scenes Noth and Parker had filmed together in Paris would "not make it to air".

Noth denied the allegations from two women, calling the claims "categorically false" and insisting the "encounters were consensual".

He has never been investigated or charged.