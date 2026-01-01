Todd Bridges announces separation from wife after three years wed

Todd Bridges and his wife, Bettijo B Hirschi, are separating.

TMZ reported the news that the pair are headed for divorce after four years together.

"After much prayer and reflection, my spouse and I have made the difficult decision to separate," the Diff'rent Strokes alum shared in a statement with People magazine.

"This was not an easy choice, and it comes with a heavy heart, but also with love and gratitude for the life we shared."

The actor, who played Willis Jackson on the 1980s TV show, continued, "I thank God for the time we've had together, the lessons we've learned, and the family we've built. Even in this season of change, I trust He is guiding us both toward healing, peace, and new beginnings.

"I ask for privacy as we navigate this transition and continue to lift my former partner up in prayer, wishing them joy and fulfilment in the chapters ahead."

The former couple met in January 2022 when Hirschi's friend set up a dating profile for her, and showed it to Bridges for "market research", Hirschi told The Tamron Hall Show in December 2024.

Six months later, the Everybody Hates Chris star proposed, and then nine months after they met, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in September 2022.

This was Bridges' second marriage. He was previously married to his first wife, Dori, from 1998 to 2012, with whom he shares daughter Bo, 29, and son Spencir, 28.