Majority of Rebel Wilson's lawsuit against The Deb producers tossed out

A Los Angeles judge has thrown out most of Rebel Wilson's lawsuit against the producers of The Deb.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Thomas Long labelled many of Wilson's allegations "conclusory without specific facts" and "abusive".

The ruling, issued on Wednesday, marked a key loss for Wilson in what's become a sprawling legal battle over the film's release, involving claims of defamation, sexual harassment and embezzlement.

It follows the court greenlighting a bid by Amanda Ghost, one of the producers, to subpoena documents related to a series of anonymous websites that accused her of sex trafficking, among other things.

"With Ms Wilson's claims dismissed, the case now focuses on her conduct, including serious questions about the source of smear websites deploying racist, false and abusive content to target Amanda Ghost," Camille Vasquez, a lawyer for the producers, shared in a statement.

In 2024, The Deb producers Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden filed a defamation lawsuit against Wilson.

They alleged the Pitch Perfect star accused them of stealing $900,000 (£670,000) from the film's budget, and that she had further publicly claimed that Ghost had sexually harassed the film's lead actor, Charlotte MacInnes.

During a hearing on Tuesday, lawyers for Wilson asked for another opportunity to amend her complaint, but the request was denied.

In total, Long dismissed six of Wilson's claims, including breach of fiduciary duty and breach of contract.