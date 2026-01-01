Timothy Busfield faces court on charges of child abuse

Timothy Busfield has faced a judge in New Mexico on charges including two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse.

The Thirtysomething star appeared via Zoom wearing an orange jumpsuit and did not enter a plea.

The judge told him the state had filed an expedited motion for pretrial detention, and that he would be held without bond pending a hearing before the district court, which should take place within five business days.

The deadline for a preliminary hearing was set for 29 January.

On Friday, Busfield was charged with child sex abuse in New Mexico, and on Tuesday, he surrendered to authorities.

The accusations against Busfield are laid out in the arrest warrant obtained by Extra.

It states that he allegedly sexually abused two boys in Albuquerque on the set of the show The Cleaning Lady, which he was directing.

The abuse allegedly took place between 2022 and 2024.The West Wing actor proclaimed his innocence in a video obtained by TMZ.

In the video, Busfield called the accusations against him "lies", adding, "I did not do anything to those little boys."

His attorney also told Extra, "The claims being made against Tim are completely false, and we will fight this to the end until the truth prevails."

Hours after Busfield turned himself in, US marshals raided his New York home armed with a battering ram, as seen in footage posted by The Daily Mail.

The outlet's correspondent reported that it appeared nobody was home at the time.