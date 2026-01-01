Gracie Abrams to make movie debut in Please

Gracie Abrams is to make her acting debut in the movie Please.

The 26-year-old singer has landed her first big-screen role in the A24 picture from Babygirl director Halina Reijn.

Reijn will both write and direct the flick but plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Insiders have told The Hollywood Reporter that Please is a period female drama and will be another movie in the edgy romance genre that the Dutch filmmaker tackled with Babygirl – the erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson.

David Hinojosa will produce the flick, reteaming with Reijn for the third time after they previously collaborated on Bodies Bodies Bodies and Babygirl.

Gracie, the daughter of Star Wars director J.J. Abrams, recently hinted that she was intrigued by the prospect of acting.

The I Miss You, I'm Sorry artist told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love a group project. The concept of being on a set is as thrilling as being on tour where everyone who’s there is there for a reason. These kind of creative environments are so incredibly inspiring to me. So yeah, who knows? We’ll see. We’ll see."

Gracie explained that she is focused on music for the time being but is staying tight-lipped about her new material for now.

She said: "I’m going to keep it under wraps, I suppose, until the moment. But right now I’m just very proud.

"It’s definitely my favourite music I’ve ever made, and I feel very closely connected to it. I appreciate so much that these albums are time capsules of where I’m at in my life at any given point, but right now it does feel very like me.

"I hope that whoever finds it, connects with it and that they make it theirs when it’s out one day. But not yet."

Meanwhile, the music star previously revealed how she feels at her most attractive when she is physically fit.

Gracie – who is dating Hamnet star Paul Mescal – told Cosmopolitan magazine: "To be honest, I feel the sexiest when I feel the strongest physically.

"I’m someone who notices a difference in my mood on the days I’ve worked out versus not. It’s a relationship I work on with myself often.

"During COVID, when we were all home, I started doing pilates workout videos in an obsessed way and it became unhealthy."

The That's So True singer, who has toured with Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, explained that hard work and dedication are the keys to her figure.

She said: "There’s no end to the discourse on women’s bodies, like Jesus f****** Christ! Shut up!

"It’s not complicated! It’s not your body. I don’t have a routine. I swear on my life."