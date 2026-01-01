Ansel Elgort is a first-time father

Ansel Elgort has sparked speculation that he is now a father.

The Fault in Our Stars actor was photographed riding the subway with his partner in New York City with a baby strapped to his chest on Tuesday.

In paparazzi photos published by Backgrid, the 31-year-old and his partner also went for a walk in the SoHo neighbourhood of Manhattan with her parents.

Ansel, dressed in a blue sweater and leather pants and boots, had the baby in the chest carrier for the whole outing.

It is not known who Ansel's partner is. However, it appears they may also be engaged, as she wore a sparkler on her ring finger.

He has not publicly addressed the photos.

The Divergent actor was previously in a relationship with ballerina Violetta Komyshan, his high school sweetheart, from 2012 to 2022, when she publicly confirmed that she was single.

Ansel, who is also best known for 2021's West Side Story and Baby Driver, has been out of the limelight in recent years, working in Japan on the TV series Tokyo Vice, which ran from 2022 to 2024.

The actor fell from grace in 2020 when a 17-year-old girl accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2014. He denied the allegation via Instagram, insisting that he and the accuser, Gabby, "had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship".

He added that her "description of events is simply not what happened", and he has "never and would never assault anyone".

West Side Story was filmed before the scandal broke, and Ansel has not appeared in a movie in almost five years.

However, he is set to make his movie comeback in Lucy Boomer, a road trip movie starring Shirley MacLaine, and Dinner with Audrey, a drama co-starring Thomasin McKenzie. Both projects were announced in November.