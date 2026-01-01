Matthew McConaughey trademarks 'alright, alright, alright!' catchphrase to combat AI misuse

Matthew McConaughey has trademarked his iconic catchphrase "alright, alright, alright!" in a bid to combat misuse by developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

On Wednesday, lawyers from the firm Yorn Levine confirmed to Variety that they had been granted eight trademarks by officials at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to the Oscar-winning actor's voice and likeness.

They include a "sound mark" on audio of McConaughey saying, "Alright, alright, alright!" - the line he famously uttered in the 1993 comedy film Dazed and Confused.

"The mark consists of a man saying 'ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT', wherein the first syllable of the first two words is at a lower pitch than the second syllable, and the first syllable of the last word is at a higher pitch than the second syllable," the trademark documents read.

Additionally, McConaughey has received a trademark for another audio clip of him stating the words "Just keep livin', right?", followed by a pause, and adding, "I mean."

The 56-year-old has also been granted trademarks related to two short clips of himself.

"In a world where we're watching everybody scramble to figure out what to do about AI misuse, we have a tool now to stop someone in their tracks or take them to federal court," attorney Jonathan Pollack commented to Variety.

Last November, McConaughey announced that he had signed up with AI company ElevenLabs to be part of a platform that enables "ethical sourcing" and licensing of some of the world's most recognisable voices.

The Dallas Buyers Club star, who became an investor in the business, planned to use the technology to deliver a Spanish audio version of his newsletter, Lyrics of Livin', in his own voice.