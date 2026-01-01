Lola Sheen denies dating Sami Sheen's ex-boyfriend

Reality TV personality Lola Sheen has denied she is dating her sister Sami Sheen's ex-boyfriend.

On Tuesday, Sami posted a video to TikTok in which she claimed that her younger sibling and her former partner had been secretly "seeing each other".

"Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time," she wrote alongside a short clip of herself appearing shocked.

The 21-year-old went on to allege that she recently went through her ex-boyfriend's phone and "saw over 300 deleted texts between them".

But on Wednesday, Lola issued a statement via TikTok in which she shut down all the claims.

"I am never one to defend myself against my sister anymore because I genuinely don't care. But I couldn't let this one slide," she declared. "This is not true at all. I am single, I am not talking to anyone, and I'm definitely not dating her ex-boyfriend."

Lola went on to describe the accusation as "unbelievable" and insisted that she was in contact with the unnamed ex because her mother, Denise Richards, had hired him to take care of her pets and clean her house.

"I was absolutely not speaking to her ex-boyfriend, but then my mom allowed him to move into our house, across the hall from me," the 20-year-old continued. "I would absolutely NEVER do anything with my sister's ex-boyfriend."

To conclude the message, Lola noted that she had a few conversations with Sami's ex-boyfriend, simply as it's hard to "completely ignore someone who is in the same home as me now".

"And we have completely different types in men," she added. "This is not a situation I want to be in at all, but I truly have no control until God provides a different place for me to move into. My sister has always posted things about me online to get people to hate on me, with absolutely no context at all."

Representatives for Sami and Lola have not yet commented on the claims.

Last year, the sisters - whom Denise shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen - appeared on the reality TV show, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.