Actor Timothy Busfield dropped by agency amid child sex abuse charges

Timothy Busfield has been dropped by his agency as his child sex abuse case proceeds through the courts.

It emerged on Thursday that the Field of Dreams actor is no longer represented by Innovative Artists, shortly after he appeared in court over child sex abuse charges.

A representative for Innovative Artists confirmed to Deadline that Busfield is no longer with the agency but declined to provide further comment.

The 68-year-old actor and director is facing two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse. The charges relate to allegations of multiple incidents involving two preteen boys who appeared on the drama series The Cleaning Lady, on which Busfield directed multiple episodes.

Busfield turned himself in to the Albuquerque Police Department on 13 January, five days after an arrest warrant was issued and U.S. Marshals were reportedly preparing to apprehend him.

On the day he surrendered to police, Busfield publicly denied the allegations. In a video statement he provided to TMZ, he stated, "They're all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm going to fight it."

Busfield, who is currently being held at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center, appeared in court via video link on Wednesday and entered no plea.

Earlier the same day, court documents were filed seeking to keep Busfield in custody and deny him bond. The filing also disclosed a separate allegation of sexual abuse involving a 16-year-old girl, said to have occurred nearly 30 years ago.

Busfield is expected to return to court within five business days for a further hearing.