Macaulay Culkin will only reunite with brother Kieran Culkin for the 'right' movie

Macaulay Culkin will only do another movie with his brother Kieran Culkin if it is "just right" for them both.

The duo last appeared on the big screen together in 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and they have since gone on to act in projects independently, but Macaulay, 45, would not be "allergic" to film reunion with 43 year old Kieran.

Macaulay told Collider.com: "I think it would have to be just right when it comes to those kind of things. I think, especially with him, I think he's been doing a really good job of forging his own path and making his own name and all those kind of things.

"I think it's going to be one of those, I-know-when-I-see-it kind of gigs. I'm not allergic to it altogether, but yeah, if the right thing comes our way."

In March 2025, Kieran picked up the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for A Real Pain - beating Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) and Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice).

And Macaulay "cried" over Kieran being recognised for his performance as Benji Kaplan in the 2024 comedy-drama movie - which sees him and his cousin David (Jesse Eisenberg) go on a Jewish heritage tour through Poland in honour of their late grandmother.

Speaking to fashion designer Tan France, 42, on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Macaulay said when asked if he watched the ceremony: "Just the Best Supporting Actor. That’s the only thing I watched. True story, true story… I cried. And I was like, 'I’m gonna see you later.'"

Macaulay and his 37-year-old wife, actress Brenda Song, were not surprised to see Kieran take the award.

Asked if they expected him to win, Song said: "Of course. Let’s be real. We’re allowed to say that."

Macaulay then agreed: "Yeah, absolutely. He was front row, aisle, closest to the stairs. There was no way he was not going to win."

Elsewhere, Macaulay - who shot to global stardom playing plucky kid Kevin McCallister in 1990's Home Alone and its 1992 sequel - is not "completely allergic" to starring in a reboot, and has even pitched an idea for one.

Speaking during his A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin tour back in December 2025, he said: "I kind of had this idea.

"I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff.

"I’m working really hard, and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out.

"[Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.”

The idea would swap the Wet Bandits - Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) - with Kevin himself, as "the house is some sort of metaphor" for the relationship between the grown-up character and his son.

Macaulay - who only starred in the first two Home Alone movies, and not the other six - added: "[Kevin has to] 'get let back into son’s heart’ kind of deal.

"That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it, the right thing."

However, Home Alone's director, Chris Columbus, 67, previously insisted a reboot or revival would be a "mistake".

In summer 2025, the filmmaker told Entertainment Tonight: "I think Home Alone really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that. I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago.

"I think it should be left alone.”