Fiduciary reveals Nick Reiner's past mental health conservatorship - report

Nick Reiner was placed under a conservatorship five years before the killings of his parents, Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner.

The New York Times reports that Reiner entered into a mental health conservatorship in 2020 that ended in 2021.

Licensed fiduciary Steven Baer was appointed conservator for Reiner, according to the outlet. Baer told The Times that mental illness "is an epidemic that is widely misunderstood, and this is a horrible tragedy".

Meanwhile, the LA Times has reported that Reiner had been prescribed medication for schizophrenia at some point before he allegedly killed his parents. Sources revealed the news to the outlet on the condition of anonymity.

On 14 December 2025, Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles home. Reiner was arrested later that night and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

Reiner was charged with two counts of murder on Tuesday and could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

Rob and Michele's son Jake and daughter Romy spoke out about the "horrific and devastating loss of our parents" in a statement shared on 17 December.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends."