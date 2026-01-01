Emilia Clarke 'highly unlikely' to revisit fantasy genre after Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke has admitted she is "highly unlikely" to revisit the fantasy genre after starring on Game of Thrones.

The Ponies star explained she had very little interest in "dragons" after spending years acting alongside CGI creatures on Game of Thrones.

"You're highly unlikely to see me get on a dragon, or even in the same frame as a dragon, ever again," Emilia, 39, told The New York Times in a new interview published this week.

Despite previously expressing disappointment over the 2019 ending of the hit HBO series, the actress, who starred on the show for its entire eight-year run, revealed she had now managed to move past her frustration.

"I really, really, really have," she insisted, while admitting she was still unable to view Game of Thrones objectively.

"I think it'll take me to my 90s to be able to objectively see what Game of Thrones was, because there's just too much me in it," Emilia confessed. "I have too many emotional reactions for what Emilia, herself, was experiencing at that moment in time when we were filming it."

Emilia acknowledged she had taken roles in the past purely to avoid unemployment, rather than choosing the kinds of vehicles she was actually interested in, and it was not until Game of Thrones ended that she realised "that I could try and get some autonomy over my choices, my work".

"So much of my career didn't reflect my taste," she admitted. "I just sort of shot out of a cannon."

However, the actress declared, her Game of Thrones character, dragon leader Daenerys Targaryen, would always be with her.

"Daenerys has a part of my heart. She is in there, and I'll never forget," she said.