Pamela Anderson felt 'a little yucky' about Seth Rogen at Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson has admitted she felt "a little yucky" about sitting next to Seth Rogen at this year's Golden Globes.

The Naked Gun actress raced home without saying goodbye after she was seated next to the comedian, unimpressed that Seth had starred in a miniseries about her failed marriage to rock star Tommy Lee and the leaked publication of their homemade sex tape.

"Seth Rogen, he did that without talking to me, you know: Pam & Tommy," Pamela, 58, explained to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

"I just felt like, 'Eh.' You know? How can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and 'I'm a living, breathing human being over here. Hello!'"

Shortly after presenting actress Rose Byrne with the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Pamela made a dash for the exit rather than sit next to The Studio star Seth, 43.

Seth played a lead role in Hulu's 2022 series Pam & Tommy, which documented some of the most difficult moments in the former pin-up's life.

Pamela revealed she was surprised to find herself struggling to be in Seth's presence given her busy working schedule in recent years.

"He was in the pit at the Golden Globes so we were close," she recalled. "I may have just felt like, 'I'm not chopped liver over here.' I felt a little bit weird about it... I felt like, you know - I've been so busy working. I've done five movies in the last year. So, I've just been busy but sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down."

She added she would welcome an apology from the comedian.

"I don't know, it just felt like a little yucky," Pamela said. "But eventually, hopefully he will - maybe he'll reach out to me and apologise. Not that that matters."