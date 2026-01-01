John Mellencamp shares Teddi Mellencamp is 'really sick' amid cancer battle

John Mellencamp has shared a concerning update about his daughter Teddi Mellencamp's health.

In February 2025, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she had been hospitalised due to numerous tumours in her brain and lungs and would be undergoing surgery and radiation treatments.

Later in the year, Teddi revealed that the tumours had "significantly shrunk" amid immunotherapy, but she would continue to undergo treatments in order to fight the stage four cancer that had spread.

But during an interview for the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast this week, John briefly discussed his daughter's health issues, noting that she is "really sick".

"It's not f**king fun," the 74-year-old stated. "She's got cancer in the brain, and she's suffering right now."

The musician didn't offer any further details.

Teddi has not yet responded to her dad's statement, but on Thursday, she posted a video of herself hiking in a scenic location.

Last October, the reality TV personality revealed that treatments were working and she had "no detectable" cancer.

"I'm still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I'm still fighting because you have to be," the 44-year-old said on the Two T's in a Pod podcast. "I'm not considered in remission or anything like that. The way the (doctors) said it works, it's like one year, then two years, then at three years you're allowed to be considered... in remission."

Previously, Teddi underwent surgery to remove stage 2 melanoma, a type of skin cancer, in 2022.