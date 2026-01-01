Lo Bosworth welcomes first child

Lo Bosworth is a first-time mum.

Last July, the former reality TV star revealed she had married her fiancé, Dom Natale, and they were expecting a baby.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lo announced that she had given birth to a daughter named Nelle.

"Our girl Nelle is here," she captioned a sweet photo of the infant.

Lo went on to share that Nelle is named in honour of her grandmother.

"She started the year by surprising us two weeks early, but really, she was right on time. Our teeny one is named for her Oma and already so loved," the 39-year-old added. "More to come! Love, The Natale Family."

Following the happy news, the entrepreneur was inundated with congratulatory messages.

"Welcome to the world sweet girl!! So happy for you guys," exclaimed her Laguna Beach co-star, Lauren Conrad.

Lo and finance director Dom confirmed they were engaged in January 2025.

The California native hasn't appeared on reality TV since departing popular series The Hills in 2010.

She now runs a women's wellness and personal care company called Love Wellness.