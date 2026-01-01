Sharon Stone calls out 'kids' on her table during awards show acceptance speech

Sharon Stone used a recent acceptance speech to call out the "kids" on her awards show table for asking why she was there.

The Basic Instinct actress blasted her tablemates as soon as she reached the microphone to collect the Timeless Award, a career achievement honour, during the Astra Awards in Los Angeles last Friday.

In a video clip that has gone viral this week, the 67-year-old immediately turned her attention to "the kids" who questioned who she was and why she was at their table.

"And to the kids at my table who wondered, 'Who the f**k took that chair?' Now you know," Stone declared with a smile.

Without naming those guests, the Casino star continued, "Yeah, someone came over and said, 'Who are you and why are you sitting here?'"

Stone then quoted herself from the clip reel that had just played, adding, "As she said, 'F**k you.'"

The Hollywood star then urged the "kids" to use their fame and success for the greater good and champion causes close to their hearts.

"More importantly, and more to the point, I'd like to say welcome to you," she said. "And I'd like to say, this is an opportunity. Because I started my activism work when my fame kicked in. And I'd like to give you an opportunity to start your activism work now that your consciousness has kicked in. Because fame without awareness, success without purpose, is pointless."

Stone covered many topics in her nine-minute speech, such as encouraging the audience to be decent people, like Taylor Swift.

"You know why you like Taylor Swift? Because she's decent. Be decent. That is what it means to be timeless. Be a decent person," she stated.