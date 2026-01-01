Andy Garcia knew Diane Keaton was experiencing 'some issues' before death

Andy Garcia had "heard" Diane Keaton was "having some issues" before her death.

The Annie Hall actress passed away at the age of 79 last October, with bacterial pneumonia indicated as the cause of death.

In an interview for the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast this week, Andy recalled how Diane had approached him about potentially appearing in a project together roughly a year ago.

"The movie didn't come together," he said. "Shortly thereafter, I started to hear that she was having some issues."

Andy appeared opposite Diane in 1990's The Godfather Part III, and more recently, in the 2018 movie Book Club and its 2023 sequel, Book Club: The Next Chapter.

Reflecting on their professional relationship, the Ocean's Eleven actor noted that he always felt "maximum love and respect" from the Oscar-winning star.

"I never really saw her that much, but when I would see her some place it would be like, you know, we had made a connection, a friendship. I remember, she was always very curious," the 69-year-old praised. "But she is an American original. In the way that maybe Judy Holliday was. This kind of magical (way)."

Elsewhere in the chat, Andy reminisced about how Diane poked fun at him on their first morning on the set of Book Club.

"I called her Lady Di. I said, 'Lady Di, good morning.' And she said, 'What the f**k are you doing here? Really? Really? Go home, please. Really? You had to be here in this movie, really?' And walked back to her trailer," he smiled.

Andy is currently promoting the Western drama TV series, Landman. The show was recently renewed for a third season.