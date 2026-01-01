Mickey Rourke shares update on 'embarrassing' GoFundMe page to prevent his eviction

Mickey Rourke has shared an update on the "embarrassing" GoFundMe page that was set up to prevent him from being evicted from his home.

The actor has addressed the fundraising effort in an Instagram post on Thursday, branding it a "scam" and insisting he was not involved in its creation.

In the post, Mickey said he was "sooo upset" by the fundraiser, which was launched earlier this month after reports claimed he had been served notice in December to pay $59,100 (£44,000) in alleged back rent or vacate his Los Angeles home within three days.

In the caption, Mickey revealed that more than $100,000 (£74,000) had been raised "by concerned strangers and others", before explaining that his lawyer was "doing everything in his power" to return the money to donors.

"Truthfully there is still over $90,000 (£67,000) that still needs to be refunded to concerned (parties) that sent (their) money," the Sin City actor wrote.

Elsewhere in the post, the former professional boxer, 73, encouraged his followers to instead send "strong prayers" for actor Eric Dane, who revealed last year that he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Mickey first addressed the GoFundMe page earlier this month, after it emerged that it had been launched by a woman named Liya-Joelle Jones, who described herself as the assistant to Mickey's manager Kimberly Hines. He insisted at the time that he had no knowledge of the fundraiser.

"That's not me, okay?" he stated. "I'd rather, if I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f**king charity. I'd rather stick a gun up my a*s and pull the trigger."