Teddi Mellencamp 'struggling with massive PTSD' amid cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp has revealed she is "struggling with massive PTSD" as she continues her battle with cancer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, has explained that she has been dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

In early 2025, Teddi confirmed that the cancer had metastasised to her lungs and brain.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the reality TV star explained that she has been prioritising rest and therapy as she works through the emotional toll of her illness.

"I've been doing a lot of therapy, a lot of rest, a lot of hanging with the family," she told her co-host Tamra Judge. "A lot of trying to get myself together because, apparently, I'm struggling with massive PTSD ... from everything that happened. And I didn't really realise it."

Tamra went on to mark the "one-year" anniversary since Teddi, 44, learned the cancer had spread to her brain, recalling that she had been suffering from "such bad headaches" at the time.

Teddi, who underwent urgent brain surgery in February last year to remove multiple tumours, said she is now "starting to feel a little better", adding that the "cloud is lifting".

The podcast episode follows comments made by her father, musician John Mellencamp, who spoke candidly about her condition during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"It's not f**king fun," he stated. "She's got cancer in the brain, and she's suffering right now."

Teddi was first diagnosed with melanoma in October 2022. After a series of skin surgeries, she was given the all-clear in January 2024. However, in February 2025, she required further brain surgery after doctors discovered "multiple tumours".

The following month, she announced that additional tumours had been found in her brain, as well as some in her lungs.