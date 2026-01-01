Idris Elba almost missed out on knighthood over 'embarrassing' mishap

Idris Elba almost missed out on a knighthood because the letter "got lost in a pile of post".

The British actor will be made a Sir in recognition of his "services to young people" thanks to his campaign against knife crime in the U.K.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Luther actor admitted the knighthood almost passed him by because he didn't see the letter until very close to the response deadline.

"It's a bit embarrassing. I was sent a consideration letter asking whether I would or wouldn't accept it, but I didn't see it as it got lost in a pile of post," he shared. "My agent told me that if I didn't accept it would pass me by. By the time I found the letter, I had only two days to decide."

Elba, 53, accepted the honour and was named in the New Year honours list.

He jokingly noted that his services to acting were not recognised: "I got it for services to young people and I was thinking, 'Hang on a minute, that's great, but I've been acting for 30 years!' It is actually a great honour, and my mum is so pleased."

The Wire added that while he hasn't "had the sword on the shoulder" and been officially made a Sir yet, his wife Sabrina "is loving it".

In an interview with Extra earlier this month, Elba said that he was thrilled to be honoured for his work against knife crime.

"I've worked, you know, trying to raise as much awareness about what young people are going through, especially in the U.K. and other parts of the world," he stated. "It's a real honour to be recognised for that. Not for my acting work, but, you know, for trying to make a difference for young people."

The Graham Norton Show airs in the U.K. on Friday nights.