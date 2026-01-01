Guillermo del Toro to get top honour at London Critics’ Circle Film Awards

Guillermo del Toro is to get the top honour at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards.

The 61-year-old filmmaker will receive the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film - given to those who have left an indelible mark on global cinema - at the event, held at The May Fair Hotel, London, on February 1.

Del Toro said: "Thank you to the London Film Critics' Circle. It's an honour to receive the Dilys Powell Award from a group I greatly admire and to join such an esteemed group of recipients. Working in this industry continues to be the joy of a lifetime."

The London Critics’ Circle is excited to celebrate the achievements of Del Toro - who has captivated audiences worldwide with his emotionally rich storytelling and visionary world-building since the release of his debut feature film, Cronos, in 1992.

Jane Crowther, Chair of the London Film Critics’ Circle, said: "We’re delighted to honour such a visionary director for his exemplary world-building and invention, which has provided escape, wonderment and comfort to our membership during his career."

The Frankenstein director - whose work has been recognised with multiple gongs over the years, including three Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards and two Golden Globes - joins an exclusive club of Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film winners.

Previous recipients include Ken Loach (2004), Sir Kenneth Branagh (2015), Kate Winslet (2017), Pedro Almodovar (2018), Sandy Powell (2019), Sally Potter (2019) and Michelle Yeoh (2023).

Last year, the London Critics’ Circle awarded the honour - named in memory of legendary British film critic Dilys Powell - to James Bond star Daniel Craig.

Meanwhile, in May, the British Film Institute (BFI) will award del Toro its highest accolade, a BFI Fellowship, which recognises his extraordinary contribution to film.

Del Toro has become one of the greats of world cinema, having directed and produced numerous acclaimed films, including 1997's Mimic, 2001's The Devil’s Backbone, 2004's Hellboy, 2006's Pan’s Labyrinth, 2013's Pacific Rim, 2015's Crimson Peak and 2022'sGuillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

In September 2025, Del Toro said he is inspired by Korean filmmaking.

Speaking at Busan International Film Festival, Del Toro said of Korean films: "They bring the chaos, the ridiculous, the sublime, the poetic and the horrible all in the same movie

"Every time I want to feel more alive, I watch a Korean movie I like. They’re full of vigour."

When asked if he'd like to shoot a movie in Korea, he replied: ”I’m very crazy and bold – I may try.

"In Pinocchio, for example, I knew it very well, and I was convinced I was honouring the myth. So would I be interested? Yes. Would I be able to? I don’t know."

And Del Toro embraces things going wrong during the moviemaking process.

He said: "When something goes wrong on set, it’s a good thing. It’s the film telling you that something is wrong.”

Del Toro added: "I think all great directors, even the perfectionists, are courting the accident. They prepare very much, then hope that something happens to make the movie come alive – like Frankenstein.”

The winners in all categories for the 46th annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards will be announced at The May Fair in London on February 1, during a ceremony hosted by acclaimed critic Mark Kermode.

The awards are voted on by 207 members of the Film section, who represent print, digital, broadcast and social outlets.