Carrie Coon gets recognised more when her hair is blonde

Carrie Coon has revealed that she gets recognised more in public when her hair is blonde.

The actress, who played Laurie Duffy in the third season of The White Lotus, has admitted that she is spotted less when her hair is dark.

During a conversation with her The Leftovers co-star Justin Theroux for Interview Magazine, Carrie contemplated the question that Barbara Walters famously asked Elizabeth Taylor in 1999, "Do blondes have more fun?"

"Well, there is something about the platinum that makes people see me in a different way," she said. "You know what's interesting? People don't see me when my hair is dark."

Carrie added that her recognisability increased while filming The White Lotus, where she wore a distinctive platinum bob.

"I would get recognised when I was platinum, probably because the bob in The White Lotus was platinum, but when my hair goes back to my normal colour, that all goes away," she explained.

The Gilded Age star, who shares two children with her husband, playwright Tracy Letts, noted that she largely blends into the crowd outside of work.

"Because I'm a mom in Westchester in sweatpants who doesn't brush her teeth, no one's knocking down my door," Carrie quipped. "But I'm also out there representing what it means to be 44."

The Gone Girl actress went on to reflect on the scrutiny faced by women in the public eye, particularly around their appearance.

"It's interesting that those questions often come up in interviews with women," she continued. "Things like, 'Why didn't you get your nose fixed?' Things that your mother would ask you."