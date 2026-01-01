Phoebe Dynevor’s new film loses theatrical release

Phoebe Dynevor’s new movie has lost its theatrical release.

The untitled movie – previously called Shiver – from director Tommy Wirkola is now set to debut on Netflix later this year after being dropped from theatrical release by Sony Pictures.

The movie – which also features Whitney Peak and Djimon Hounsou, with Adam McKay and Kevin Messick as producers – was originally due for release on August 1, 2025, before being moved to July 3, 2026 and then dropped.

Netflix has a first-look deal with Sony Pictures for any of the studio’s direct-to-streaming titles.

McKay told Deadline: “We couldn’t be more excited to be back in business with all our friends at Netflix on this film. We had a great experience together on Don’t Look Up and look forward to working with them to make this an event streaming release in 2026.”

Plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps but the untitled film is known to be a shark thriller, written by Wirkola.

Meanwhile, Phoebe, 30, previously claimed there is "not that many parts going" for actresses in her age bracket.

She told the London Evening Standard newspaper: "I have read some great scripts recently. And yeah, I probably shouldn’t be saying this, but there is still, like, not that many parts going.

"There is such a space for male actors ... there are so many of them. And they’re all great.

"They’re all very talented young men, and they do not stop working, and good for them.

"But you know, when I think about the girls my age ... there’s way more room for them and there is still not enough room for us.

"It’s a really good time for older women, which is amazing, and there’s a lot for these young men, but not a lot for the actresses that I know in my age bracket."