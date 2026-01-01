Minecraft sequel to start filming in April

Jason Momoa says the Minecraft Movie sequel will start filming in April.

The 46-year-old actor - who starred in the first movie as pro gamer Garrett ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison – claims the script for the new movie is “even better” and he can’t wait to get started.

He told chat show host Jimmy Fallon: “Very soon. Dude. Bro, end of April. They’re in it. The script is even better. It’s so good, I was laughing out loud. I haven’t laughed out loud in a very long time at a script. I was perplexed on the first script, this one I’m laughing out loud.”

In October, it was revealed that director Jared Hess is returning to direct A Minecraft Movie 2 and the filmmaker has previously spoken about his enthusiasm for a second movie.

He told Deadline last year: "Oh, man. Well, it would be so much fun.

"We had so much fun making this movie, and it’s such an expansive world in the game, and there were so many things that we didn’t tap into that we wanted to.

"I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there’s already talk about it happening, so I’m super excited. It’ll be so much fun to go back into the world.

"The fans are just having such a good time. We teased it in the end credits, and the fans seem to be going wild for it."

In the end credits scene, Steve (Jack Black) meets Alex - ‘Minecraft’s other playable protagonist - and Hess has hinted any such sequel would bring in the character.

He said: "The character we teased is Alex, the other massively critical character in ‘Minecraft’. It’s Steve and Alex, and so that’s the one that we will be bringing to the table without a doubt."

‘A Minecraft Movie’ follows four misfits - Garret ‘The Garbage Man’ Garrison, Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) - who are transported through a mysterious portal into the Overworld, a cubic realm thriving on imagination.

To return home, they must master this new world and embark on a quest alongside expert crafter Steve (Black), confronting various challenges and creatures along the way.