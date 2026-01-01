Idris Elba working a documentary about his life

Idris Elba has revealed that he's working on a documentary to show what a day in his life looks like.

The British actor arrived on the red carpet in New York for the second season premiere of his thriller series Hijack earlier this month, holding a handheld camera and filming the photographers as they took images of him.

According to footage on social media, he explained to the photographers that he was making a documentary.

Elba opened up further in an interview with Extra before filming the reporter on his handheld camera.

"You see, I've got my camera right, I'm making a documentary," he shared. "It's just a day in the life of me. It's like what's it like from my perspective."

The 53-year-old made the revelation when asked about his plans to retire from acting in the future to focus on directing.

He revealed during a Q&A at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia last month that he has been acting for a "long time" and eventually wants to "transfer to be a director fully".

"I love it still, but I think directing allows me to flex slightly different muscles and just be a part of the set in a different way," he stated. "I really enjoy it."

In the new interview with Extra, the Luther actor clarified, "You naturally retire. There are things that I've done I don't need to do again and the things I'd like to progress towards; directing is one of them... I just love all aspects of filmmaking and I want to try it all."

Elba made his directorial debut with 2018's Yardie and has three directorial projects in the pipeline - Above the Below, Infernus, and This Is How It Goes.

Last year, he fronted the BBC documentary, Idris Elba: Our Knife Crime Crisis, in which he confronted the reality of knife crime in the U.K. He is also working with King Charles III on a Netflix documentary about The King's Trust, in celebration of the charity's 50th anniversary. The latter will premiere later this year.