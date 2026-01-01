Emma Stone misses Poor Things character 'all the time'

Emma Stone misses her Poor Things character Bella Baxter "all the time".

The star won her second Best Actress Academy Award in 2024 for her portrayal of Bella, a young woman in Victorian London who is brought back to life with an infant's brain.

During an interview with W Magazine, Stone admitted that she misses playing Bella and would happily play her again.

"I miss her all the time. If I could have a chance to play Bella again forevermore, I would," she declared. "But I've got to stop talking about that f**king movie."

She jokingly noted that even Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos has encouraged her to move on from their absurdist dark comedy.

"I mean, even Yorgos is like, 'We get it, you miss Bella. Get over it. Grow up,'" she quipped.

Poor Things marked her second feature-length collaboration with the Greek director following 2018's The Favourite. She has since worked almost exclusively with him in the past three years, making the 2022 short film Bleat and the 2024 and 2025 movies Kinds of Kindness and Bugonia.

In the black comedy, a remake of the 2003 South Korean film Save the Green Planet!, Stone plays a pharmaceutical company CEO who is kidnapped by conspiracy theorists who think she's an alien. They shave her head and slather her in cream to purportedly prevent her from communicating with her home base.

The La La Land actress admitted that being covered in cream was much worse than having a bald head.

"The cream was significantly grosser than having my head shaved. I was so grateful I was bald, because hair getting stuck in that would've been disgusting. Can you imagine, long hair and cream? It feels like a sensory nightmare," she added.

Stone was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Actor Award for her performance in the movie.