Kourtney Kardashian reveals she's three years sober

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she has been sober for three years.

While celebrating the launch of sister Khloe Kardashian's latest Khloud popcorn flavour, the Poosh founder shared that she had marked three years of sobriety.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Kourtney was presented with the food brand's latest truffle white cheddar popcorn and a gin mocktail.

"@Khloudfoods @KhloeKardashian def told them I haven't drank alcohol in three years," she wrote over the post. "Fancy Friday."

At the end of the video, Kourtney raised her glass, adding, "Cheers!"

Kourtney shares kids Mason, 16, Penelope, 13, and Reign, 11, with ex Scott Disick, as well as son Rocky Barker, two, with husband Travis Barker. And she isn't the only family member who has opened up about their sobriety journey.

Disick, whose battle with alcoholism has been publicly documented from his time on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, previously shared how he explained his past struggles with alcohol abuse to the pair's oldest son.

"The truth is, I do explain to Mason how drinking affected me and how badly it put me in certain places, and he knows that," Scott said in a January 2025 episode of Khloé in Wonder Land.

"And he, for a while, thought I would treat him differently because of that. And I said, 'I'm not treating you any different because of my mistakes or how I lived.'"