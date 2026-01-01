Lamar Odom arrested on DUI charge in Las Vegas

Lamar Odom has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Las Vegas.

Court records obtained by TMZ show that Odom was arrested early on Saturday on a DUI charge and two traffic violations.

The former basketball player is accused of driving more than 41 miles per hour over the speed limit and making an improper lane change/or having a failure to maintain his lane.

Odom has been candid in the past about his struggles with substance abuse. In 2013, People magazine reported that he had checked himself into a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre after being arrested for DUI in California.

In that case, he reached a plea agreement, receiving three years of probation and agreeing to attend a three-month alcohol education programme. He was also fined $1800 (£1345).

In his 2019 book, Darkness to Light, Odom recounted his overdose on cocaine, alcohol and cannabis in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

"My heart stopped twice," he wrote. "I had 12 seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I'd ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes."

The NBA alum was married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. Kardashian later revealed she had stopped fertility treatments due to the unhealthy state of her marriage.

Odom shares two children with ex Liza Morales. The former couple had a third child who died at six months old in 2006 from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Odom is set to appear in court in Nevada on 17 March.