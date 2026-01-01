Shannen Doherty's ex-husband challenges divorce settlement

Shannen Doherty's ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko is challenging his divorce settlement.

Iswarienko's lawyer has filed legal documents in Los Angeles Superior Court two months after her estate said he has failed to fulfill several "monetary obligations", People magazine reports.

In the documents, Iswarienko alleged that the divorce settlement - which was signed by Doherty on 12 July 2024, and was finalised just before Doherty's death on 13 July - was brought in the wrong court. Because of this, he claimed the court has no jurisdiction to enforce the terms of the agreement.

He further argued that the divorce case should have been put to an end when Doherty died after a years-long battle with cancer, and that the settlement shouldn't even have even been filed, according to legal documents sighted by the outlet.

Doherty's attorneys claimed in a filing on 24 November last year that Iswarienko still owes money as part of the divorce settlement, including a provision for him to sell Doherty's $1.5 million (£1.12 million) Texas home and "equally divide the net proceeds" with the late actor's estate. The filing stated that Iswarienko "has refused to list" the home for sale.

In addition to monetary provisions, Doherty's attorneys noted that Iswarienko has also "refused to return" items of her personal property. including photographs, which was another provision of the divorce settlement.

Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko in 2023 after 11 years of marriage. Doherty's rep told People in a statement at the time: "Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."