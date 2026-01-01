A$AP Rocky praises Denzel Washington's rapping abilities

A$AP Rocky has revealed that Denzel Washington is a far more accomplished rapper than many might expect.

The rapper and fashion icon starred opposite the Hollywood legend in Spike Lee's crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest last year, and Rocky has now shared details about their time working together.

Speaking to W Magazine in a recent interview, Rocky recalled filming a scene in which the pair rap together, insisting Washington showed no nerves.

"No, not at all," he said when asked if Washington was nervous about the scene. "He actually wrote my part and his part. Denzel Washington is quite the MC. I call him the Word Philosopher."

Rocky went on to describe the guidance he received throughout the project.

"Spike Lee, our director, gave me advice throughout the film. Jeffrey Wright, my costar, gave me advice. And Denzel gave me advice," he told the publication. "It was a crazy dynamic trio, this trifecta of old genius. They blessed me with a lot of jewels."

The star also addressed fans' comments about his resemblance to Washington, joking, "I think so too! That's my illegitimate father."

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky admitted he has been left starstruck by several A-list stars, including his co-star.

"I got starstruck working with Denzel," he stated. "And even though I know these guys, I get starstruck anytime I encounter André 3000 or Jay-Z."

He added, "I admire and respect them so much that I still fan out."