Piers Morgan hospitalised after suffering fall

Piers Morgan has shared an update from hospital as he recovers from a recent injury.

The British talk show host took to social media on Sunday to post a selfie showing himself lying in a hospital bed. Morgan told his followers that he had tripped on a step at a London, hotel and wound up fracturing his femur "so badly I needed new hip".

"1. Tripped on a small step. 2. Inside a London hotel restaurant. 3. Fell like a sack of spuds," he wrote.

The former America's Got Talent judge shared that he is recovering in hospital and will need to use crutches for six weeks. He added that he won't be able to do any long-haul travel for at least 12 weeks.

"New Year off to a cracking start!" Morgan wrote, also sarcastically quipping, "I blame Donald Trump."

On Instagram, Morgan also shared a photo of an X-ray that showed his fracture.

Fans flooded the comments section with good wishes for his recovery.

Morgan currently serves as host of the online talk show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

He previously hosted Piers Morgan Live on CNN, and has held senior roles at British tabloids, including the News of the World, the Daily Mirror and The Sun.