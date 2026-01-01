Director insists Jennifer Lopez wasn't 'rude' on red carpet at Golden Globes

A director has insisted Jennifer Lopez wasn't "rude" to him at the 2026 Golden Globes.

While walking the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles earlier this month, the superstar stopped by Cole Walliser's Glambot station, for which he uses a high-speed camera system to capture slow-motion videos of celebrities.

Behind-the-scenes footage recently posted online shows Lopez quickly posing in her vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer gown with her back to the Canadian filmmaker before walking away with a wave, with some fans accusing her of being "rude".

But in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Walliser defended the On The Floor hitmaker.

"I didn't take it personally. It didn't feel rude in that moment," he explained. "I think there's a couple things that added to the fuel of this idea. One, she's just down to business. The carpet was closed. She's ready to go inside. She knew what she was gonna do. She got into the position. I think it's just unfortunate that the position was she was facing away from me. So, I am talking to her, she is looking away, but she's getting ready for the move. In the moment, I'm not like, 'Hey, turn around and look.' I knew what she was doing."

Walliser went on to emphasise that red carpets tend to be a "really crazy" environment for everyone.

"Sometimes (guests) don't know what they're walking up to. You know what I mean? And I'm not just talking about J.Lo here. I'm talking about a tonne of celebrities in the past that sort of land, and they're like, 'What's going on?' It's just because it's just so crazy," the 44-year-old continued. "The world is crazy, and I never take it personal (sic)."

To conclude, Walliser thanked Glambot fans for their ongoing support.

"I do want to thank you guys for watching the content, for commenting, for having my back on things. I love all you guys. It's been so cool to see these Glambots grow over the years," he smiled.

Representatives for Jennifer have not yet addressed the criticism.