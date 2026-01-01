Christopher Reeve's son Will Reeve marries Amanda Dubin

Will Reeve has tied the knot.

The ABC News correspondent, who is the son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve and singer Dana Reeve, married Amanda Dubin in Miami over the weekend, People magazine has confirmed.

Ahead of the wedding, Dubin's mother, Victoria Dubin, shared an Instagram Stories post revealing she was having "a quiet moment" before the big event.

"The bride has just departed for her first look," she wrote. "She took our breath away and the emotion her father and I feel is palpable."

On Sunday, Reeve's ABC News colleague Robin Roberts shared a photo on Instagram of herself posing with wife Amber Laign and others around a table with drinks.

"Pre-party last night before heading to celebrate a beautiful couple say I do!," wrote Roberts, who later shared a few Instagram Stories snaps from the wedding, calling it "a magical night celebrating a magical couple".

Reeve announced his engagement to Dubin in a joint post on Instagram on 10 November 2024. The couple shared several photos of the romantic New York City proposal, and an intimate gathering with loved ones afterwards.

In February last year, Will shared on Live with Kelly and Mark that Amanda and her mother are event planners who have worked together on many weddings.

Co-host Mark Consuelos chimed in, "This is the easiest wedding you'll ever be part of." The journalist quipped in response, "I hope it's the only wedding I'm ever a part of!"