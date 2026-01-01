The Lion King co-director Roger Allers dies

The Lion King co-director Roger Allers has died at the age of 76.

In a statement released on Sunday, Robert Iger, chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, confirmed that the filmmaker had passed away.

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

"Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come," Iger commented. "He understood the power of great storytelling - how unforgettable characters, emotion, and music can come together to create something timeless. His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and collaborators."

Allers joined Disney in the mid-1980s and went on to serve as a storyboard artist on features such as 1989's The Little Mermaid and 1990's The Prince and the Pauper.

However, he was perhaps best known for his work on 1994's The Lion King alongside Rob Minkoff, with the animated classic winning two Academy Awards.

Allers was also involved in the development of the Broadway musical version of the story, and along with co-screenwriter Irene Mecchi, was nominated for the Best Book of a Musical at the 1998 Tony Awards.

In addition, the director worked on other Disney films such as 2000's The Emperor's New Groove and 2002's Lilo & Stitch, as well as the 2006 Sony Pictures Animation project, Open Season.

His final film was 2014's The Prophet, based on the 1923 book by Kahlil Gibran.

In an emotional tribute posted to Facebook on Sunday night, Dave Bossert honoured his fellow Disney veteran too.

"I am deeply saddened by the news that our friend Roger Allers has passed on to his next journey," he wrote. "Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance."

Allers is survived by his ex-wife, Leslee Hackenson, and two children.