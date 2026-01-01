Ben Affleck had food poisoning while filming emotional Armageddon scene

Ben Affleck has revealed that he was "vomiting between takes" while shooting his emotional scene in the 1998 disaster movie Armageddon.

The Good Will Hunting actor had audiences in tears with his emotional goodbye scene with Bruce Willis, who sacrifices himself to destroy an asteroid on a collision course with Earth so Affleck's character can live and marry his daughter Grace.

Revealing an interesting detail about that scene in an interview with Fox 32 Chicago, Affleck shared that there was a garbage can out of shot so he could vomit into it every time director Michael Bay yelled cut.

"When we shot that scene, I had food poisoning," Affleck recalled. "I wasn't an experienced enough actor at that point to know that you can just pick up the phone and be like, 'I'm too sick to work today.' I'm like, 'I better come in.' So I went and I was literally, it's the only time it's ever happened in my life, vomiting between takes."

Affleck saw a silver lining in the situation and joked that his health issues "probably made the scene better" and added to his character A.J.'s distress when Willis's Harry takes his place and volunteers to manually detonate the bomb designed to destroy the asteroid.

His longtime friend and The Rip co-star Matt Damon quipped that when you look at the film, you think, "Something is really going on with this guy!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Affleck revealed that he recently saw Steve Buscemi and they reminisced about making the sci-fi movie, which also starred Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler and Owen Wilson. He divulged that they both thought it was "the weirdest, kind of wonderful, strange, otherworldly movie experience".

The star's latest movie, The Rip, is now streaming on Netflix.