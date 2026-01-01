Ashton Kutcher was fired from Gucci show for being 'too fat'

Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was fired from a Gucci fashion show because he was deemed "too fat".

The That '70s Show actor, who started his career as a model, has recalled that he flew out to Italy for a runway show but was cut from the line-up because creative director Tom Ford thought he was too fat, even though he only weighed 178 pounds (80.7 kilograms).

"I showed up, I flew to Italy for the runway show, and he puts me in, like, a pink Speedo," the 47-year-old actor shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "And I was, like, 178 lbs. I know exactly how much I weighed - 178 lbs. (Ford) was like, 'He's too fat.' And then I got fired."

Kutcher insisted he has no hard feelings toward Ford, and they have since joked about the moment.

"I laugh with him about it now, and he's like, 'You were too fat.' I was like, 'Dude, I was 178 lbs! Like, what are you talking about?'" he continued, adding that Ford had "a specific thing that he wanted, that he wanted to see, (which) in his eye was the right thing".

He stated, "It didn't mean I was less, but it just meant that I wasn't that for him for that moment."

Kutcher is currently promoting the new body horror TV show The Beauty, in which he plays a tech billionaire tied to the Beauty drug, a sexually transmitted treatment which grants users physical attractiveness, with lethal side effects.

Elsewhere in the interview, the No Strings Attached star noted that everyone struggles with insecurities, even those in the modelling industry.

"I started modelling when I was, like, 19, and I was hanging out with what I consider to be some of the most beautiful people in the world. And what I realised really quickly is, everybody had an insecurity," he explained. "Everybody. If you look in the mirror long enough, you'll find something you don't like, or that you think could be better, or that you think could be different."

The Beauty premieres on Hulu/Disney+ on 21 January.