Bella Hadid slams Dolce & Gabbana after brand comes under fire for all-white fashion show

Bella Hadid has slammed Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana after they came under fire over the weekend for the lack of diversity in their recent menswear show.

The model made her feelings about the luxury fashion brand publicly known by commenting underneath a video in which a social media star named Lyas criticised the line-up of models in their Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 presentation at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

Sharing the headshots of the models, Lyas said in his video, "Fifty shades of white. No one single Asian, not one single dark-skinned model, I believe not a single Arab or blond guy."

He then played the promotional video for the collection, titled The Portrait of Man, and said, "And they have the audacity to say in the promotional video for the show... 'The singular identity of every man.' I'm sorry, what?!"

In the comments, the catwalk star questioned why people were still "shocked" by designers and founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana after years of controversy.

"Shocked people actually support this company still it's embarrassing (sic)... Models / stylists/ casting the whole damn thing," she wrote, before adding a follow-up comment, "Beeeen cancelled.... years of racism sexism bigotry xenophobia ... how are we shocked still (sic)?"

The designers have been at the centre of controversy several times over the years. In 2015, they were slammed by celebrities for speaking out against same-sex parenting, gay adoption, surrogacy and IVF.

In 2018, they came under fire for releasing an advert for an event in Shanghai, China that was deemed culturally insensitive. The scandal was exacerbated by racist comments about China allegedly made from Gabbana's Instagram account. They claimed the account was hacked and issued an apology video, but the event was ultimately cancelled.